C. Rama Krishna Reddy is the Founder and CEO of Spoors. He has worked with various companies in India and the US. In 2005, after a stint with Intel, he returned to India to work as Business Intelligence Director at Microsoft in Hyderabad. Around this time, the idea for Spoors germinated when he witnessed an overall negligent attitude in vendors across sectors. In 2010, he launched Ayansys – his first entrepreneurial venture that provided custom mobile solutions packaged to meet business requirements. In 2012, he started working on Spoors and in April 2013, the company was formally registered.