Ramesh Iyer, Managing Director, Concur Technologies, India. Ramesh Iyer is currently the Managing Director at Concur Technologies, India and comes with 25 years of experience in the industry. In a little over two and a half decades, he has been successful in managing many challenging profiles / roles in Telecom and Information Technology, ranging from owning the P&L of large business unit operations to handling sales, business development, product, marketing and program & project management. Prior to joining Concur, as a Business President in Tata Teleservices, Ramesh was instrumental in steering the growth of Enterprise and SME Business lines. Ramesh also played a pivotal role in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) achieving leadership positions in consumer and enterprise business segments.