Mr Ramesh Natarajan, Co-Founder of LitmusWorld, started his career as a Sales Engineer in 1989 with ESAB India, later moving onto BPL as Marketing Manager for TV and Video products. His expertise in the area led him to take up a position as the Head of Sales at CibaVision. His superior skills and in-depth knowledge of marketing evolved into his position as the General Manager at Wunderman. From there he continued his long and successful association with DHL, starting from holding the position of Head of Marketing for India to being the Deputy Country Manager for DHL South Asia and finally the Vice President of Rest of South Asia for DHL Express.