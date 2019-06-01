Head, Innovation Lab, at Ramco Systems. Ramesh has extensive IT Innovation / Delivery Leadership experience in acquiring & managing global customers. He has created and managed large Innovation and Co-Innovation Labs that delivered Solution Accelerators for Pharmaceutical, Aviation and Government sectors with co-founding from the Singapore Government. He had also co-founded and was responsible for marketing and branding activities of a techno-commercial start-up. Currently at Ramco, Ramesh has been busy setting up a large MRO Innovation Lab for AFIKLM in Singapore with co-funding from Singapore Government, and supported by Ramco, that’s home to a number of disruptive aviation IT solutions such as Mixed Reality based applications leveraging HoloLens for ground engineers; predictive maintenance tools, chatbots to blockchain and more.
Ramesh is reachable on Ramesh.S@ramco.com
