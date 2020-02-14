Dr. Ramon Llamba, Ph.D. Quantum Physics, a leading Business, and Life Coach- is the founder of Golden Age Transformation where she is committed to reshaping the course of human evolution by empowering people to be the change that they wish to see in the world. Dr. Llamba has successfully trained many corporates from senior management to sales teams in the area of emotion management, people management, etc to meet the desired goals. Through her experiential understanding, as a coach and a strong motivator, she has even fruitfully healed many patients of depression, bipolar and anxiety. At Golden Age Transformation, Dr. Llamba and her team is changing lives by covering the entire spectrum of transformational programs to live a more aware and conscious lifestyle.