Rana Vikram Anand is President at Indifi, a technology-based debt financing platform for small businesses. Indifi helps small businesses grow by offering loans to those that have potential and intent. Rana is a career banker, with experience in retail and commercial banking leadership roles at ANZ Grindlays Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and RBL Bank. He was a pivotal stakeholder in creating and executing the RBS India Retail & Commercial (R&C) Change and Transformation strategy.