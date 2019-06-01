Ranga is a co-founder and CEO of Maveric. In early 2000, Ranga was quick to spot the emergence of independent testing and assurance services as a fast-growing niche area that allowed for a differentiated service offering in an already crowded IT services space. Ranga started his professional life in management consulting. He has worked with organisations like World Bank, American Express, Reckitt and Coleman, Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young, Polaris Software, AT Kearney, NDDB and the Government of India for close to 15 years in the areas of business strategy, people management, change management and transformational leadership