Ranjeet Mahtani is a Partner at ELP and has been a part of the firm’s Tax practice since 2007. He qualified as an advocate from the Mumbai University and a chartered accountant in 2003. Ranjeet advises on all direct and indirect taxation issues; and specialises in all nature of indirect taxes including central excise duty, customs duty, sales tax/ VAT, service tax and entertainment tax as also the foreign trade policy of India. He has advised and appeared across fora in litigation matters for clients in the shipping, media, insurance, oil & gas, and telecom sectors amongst others. Ranjeet routinely authors articles and columns in various publications and taxation forums, besides which he manages the in-house publications: Tax Alerts and Tax Newsletters. Ranjeet is regularly called upon to speak at / address conferences and seminars on taxation. Prior to ELP, Ranjeet was with Deloitte Haskins & Sells.