Ranu Bathwal is the CEO and Founder of PopupGalleria, one of India’s first virtual exhibition galleries. Ranu was born and brought up in a business family in UP and lived in Delhi for seven years. She worked as an investment banker with Kotak Mahindra for five years and later moved to Ahmedabad for her family business expansion in industrial packaging and hospitality. Ranu Bathwal’s passion and in-depth knowledge of fashion led her to embark on an exciting journey into the fashion industry. She founded a fashion store in 2013 in Ahmedabad, which showcased leading designers like Gaurav Gupta, H2O CUE, JJ Vallaya, and AMPM. She has also hosted trunk shows in the town and has introduced international luxury brands in the city. With a vision to provide an easy access to premium pop-ups, Ranu launched Popup Galleria, that offers a unique online shopping experience to consumers nationally.