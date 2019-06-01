The CEO, TIRUN Travel Marketing, Ratna Chadha has been at the helm of introducing various global travel products and pioneered the concept of cruise vacations in India over the past two decades. As an entrepreneur who is today an established industry veteran, Mrs. Chadha has harnessed her innate business growth abilities to change the way India vacations. She is the Member of CII committee for Cruise Tourism. Ratna has over 39 years of experience within the travel industry, having worked with various leading travel brands during her career. Honours graduate from India’s premiere educational institute, Lady Shri Ram College, Mrs. Chadha initiated her career when she was selected as a management trainee by ITC’s Welcomgroup Hotels division in 1977, and, subsequently spent over a decade in various roles within the organisation.