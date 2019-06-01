Ravi Sreedharan is an Engineer from IIT-BHU (1985) and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad (1988). Through his 24-year-long career in the corporate world, he has worked mostly in the banking sector across various countries. He had an exceptional tenure with HSBC and held very senior positions cross their offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Cairo, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Indonesia. At the age of 49, he quit a successful and promising corporate career (in 2011) to return to India and pursue his passion to work in the social sector.