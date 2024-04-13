Brands
Photo of Ravi Kaklasaria

Ravi Kaklasaria

Ravi Kaklasaria, CEO and Co-Founder of edForce, is a seasoned edtech entrepreneur with 15+ years of experience. Recognised as 'India's Inspiring Leader,' he has successfully disrupted learner engagement and accelerated workforce upskilling. Prior to edForce, he transformed Spring People into a leading enterprise training company in India. With a background in education, technology, and finance, Ravi holds an MS degree from the University of West Virginia and a BTech from IIT Varanasi.