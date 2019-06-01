Ravi Kumar is a Digital Marketing Consultant and currently working as Vice President-Partnerships with AdLift. Riding on the digital wave while serving companies likes AdGlobal360, mydala and Digital Monkeys, Ravi has experienced the digital world as a universe that provides the perfect blend of applied strategy and creative flair. Successful and appreciated completion on digital marketing projects has increased his enthusiasm and continues to bring together individuals, companies and brands to produce creative digital solutions. Ravi is also very active in sharing his knowledge via webinars