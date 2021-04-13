Ravi is the co-founder and the technical wizard at Zingbus venture. He has moved many businesses from the stage of ideation to successful deployment. He has a degree in Computer Sciences from Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur, Chattisgarh.His core focus is technology, products and data analytics. He has the genius mind of programmers which makes him an incomparable asset for zingbus. His strong entrepreneurship bent, consumer services approach and technical skills set him apart in the tech field.