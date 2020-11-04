An alumnus of IMT. Ravneet. heads the Marketing. Sales, After Sales & Customer Service and Charging Infrastructure verticals at Ather. Starting at Lowe, which he left as Senior Brand Services Director, Ravneet moved to Whirlpool where he was responsible for Marketing Services for India. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He then moved to Nokia India in its early days and was part of its growth story. He led the development of some of their most iconic campaigns such as 'Made for India', which continues to be one of Nokia's most successful campaigns. He also was the India lead for multiple strategic marketing task forces across the APAC region. In 2005, he moved to Nokia Global Marketing in London and as Global Marketing Director, he was in a variety of roles across Strategy & Planning, Marketing Communication, Brand Strategy and Product Development. During his stint in Nokia Global, he was sponsored for a 5 month General Management Program at Harvard Business School. He moved back to India in 2012, with PAYBACK India as their Chief Marketing O cer and Head of eCommerce & Business Analytics. Amongst other initiatives, he led the development and scale-up of their eCommerce platform. In 2015, he was recognized as one of the 25 most talented eCommerce professionals in India by the Asia Retail Congress 2015 Before joining Ather in August 2015, Ravneet was the VP and Consultancy Practice Head at Flipkart and helped set their marketing consultancy business unit.