Koyuk- Land of majestic beauty
Nestled on the Northern bank of the Koyuk River and Northeastern end of Norton Bay, Koyuk is a small village in the U.S. state of Alaska. It is situated in the Nome Census Area of Alaska with the population of approximately 340 people. The city of Koyuk encompasses Asian, Native American, Whites and a fraction of two or more other races. The native people of this Malemiut Eskimo village speak the dialect of Inupiat Eskimo. The cold weather of the city makes it more mesmerizing with snowfall and those cold winds.
19th May 2017
