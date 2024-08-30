Rebecca Parsons holds the title of Chief Technology Officer — Emerita at Thoughtworks, having previously served as the CTO since 2007. During her tenure as CTO, Rebecca was responsible for driving Thoughtworks' excellence in technology. Transitioning to the role of Emerita CTO, she has handed over some day-to-day responsibilities but continues to steer the company's technology strategy and remains actively involved in various internal technical groups. Rebecca also continues to represent Thoughtworks at industry events. A long-time tech devotee, Rebecca joined Thoughtworks in 1999 after a career as a researcher and college lecturer in computer science.