EDITIONS
Login
Reema Sathe
A Startup novice who has been working in the agriculture and social impact space. A UN Volunteer and music & peace lover. When not doing anything else I blog at Stories I See.
Stories
Helping Indians say ‘I Do’ tech-style, Wedding Plz aims to become the largest online shop for all wedding needs
by Reema Sathe
Share on
23rd Sep 2015
· 4 min read
Stories
Bengaluru-based Twikster promises pocket-friendly online platform for retailers
by Reema Sathe
Share on
20th Jul 2015
· 5 min read
Stories
Ready to challenge top budget hotel aggregators in India, Zip Rooms is riding on its decades of legacy in hospitality
by Reema Sathe
Share on
3rd Jul 2015
· 5 min read
Stories
Wooing photographers and businesses of the world, Pune-based WalkInto is shaping the future of Google virtual tours
by Reema Sathe
Share on
11th Jun 2015
· 4 min read
Startup
Riding on the share economy boom, Breathing Room is ready to change the way people hire workspaces
by Reema Sathe
Share on
27th Apr 2015
· 5 min read
Startup
With 100 paying customers in 6 months, Mass Blurb is changing the way restaurants do business in the digital age
by Reema Sathe
Share on
27th Apr 2015
· 5 min read
More Stories