Reema Sathe
A Startup novice who has been working in the agriculture and social impact space. A UN Volunteer and music & peace lover. When not doing anything else I blog at Stories I See.
Helping Indians say ‘I Do’ tech-style, Wedding Plz aims to become the largest online shop for all wedding needs

23rd Sep 2015 · 4 min read
Bengaluru-based Twikster promises pocket-friendly online platform for retailers

20th Jul 2015 · 5 min read
Ready to challenge top budget hotel aggregators in India, Zip Rooms is riding on its decades of legacy in hospitality

3rd Jul 2015 · 5 min read
Wooing photographers and businesses of the world, Pune-based WalkInto is shaping the future of Google virtual tours

11th Jun 2015 · 4 min read
Riding on the share economy boom, Breathing Room is ready to change the way people hire workspaces

27th Apr 2015 · 5 min read
With 100 paying customers in 6 months, Mass Blurb is changing the way restaurants do business in the digital age 

27th Apr 2015 · 5 min read