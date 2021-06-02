An industry veteran with unparalleled FMCG expertise, Reetesh Dhingra is the co-founder of Wiz Care, India’s leading brand for personal care and hygiene products, a subsidiary of Cossmic Products – a brand renowned for its extensive experience, focus, and expertise in high-quality, affordable personal care and hygiene products since 1978. At Wiz Care, Reetesh spearheads the Strategy and Finance departments and also oversees new product development. Having completed his B. Com from the University of Mumbai, Reetesh went on to pursue an MBA in Marketing from the Mumbai Educational Trust and later attended the SEED of Transformation Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Beginning his career with a short stint at Saatchi & Saatchi, India, a Britain-based multinational communications and advertising agency, Reetesh moved on to Cossmic Products in 2000 where he has served in multiple senior leadership roles such as VP of sales before becoming the CEO in 2009. A seasoned professional, he has helped Cossmic Products grow into one of the biggest OEM manufacturers in the FMCG personal hygiene segment.