Senior Vice President, Startup Ecosystem and Accelerator. Reggie Bradford brings more than 20 years of experience to his role as senior vice president of Startup Ecosystem and Accelerator. He also serves as a thought leader speaking and writing about entrepreneurism, cloud, the Internet of Things, globalization, data visualization, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. Prior to joining Oracle, Bradford was the founder and CEO of Vitrue, the global leader in cloud-based social marketing and management. Prior to Vitrue, Bradford held executive management positions at Tandberg Television, N2 Broadband, and WebMD. Bradford currently serves on the board of directors of Integrate, a cloud-based marketing and media services provider.