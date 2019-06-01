I belongs to Nagpur and describe myself as a mechanical engineer by profession and a wanderer by passion. I love writing and photography and usually prefer traveling to cold places or hills. I loves clicking photographs in nature, of landscapes and have a particular interest in astrophotography that i have developed over time. Since childhood, I have always loved to connect with the society and work for its progress and has led to me contributing work to a number of non-profits. My aim in life is to travel the world, meet new people, live different cultures and share stories to inspire others to travel. I am also a member of the Aao hostels travel fellowship program