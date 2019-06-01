Richa Sharma is an experienced financial advisor who is well known for his ability to foretell the market trends as well as for his financial astuteness. He has worked extensively in the finance sector and has been dealing with the entire range of loans. He has written numerous pieces on home loans, business loans, doctor loans, EMI loans etc. and how they affect the customer in the present market scenario. He has been dealing with a host of reputed clients associated with the financial industry.