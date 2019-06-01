EDITIONS
Riddhi
Startup
Dwolla: The Startup Which Plans to End the Reign of Credit Cards
by Riddhi
23rd Apr 2012
· 3 min read
Stories
Pitch Invasion - Invading the Online Cricket Pitch
by Riddhi
22nd Apr 2012
· 4 min read
Research
What Do Indians Do Online?
Emailing is the top online activity performed by Indians, followed by searching and buying non-travel products. Searching, downloading music and job search complete the top 5 online activities.
by Riddhi
21st Apr 2012
· 2 min read
Stories
tagNpin Releases A New Loyalty Solution For E-Commerce Portals
Delhi based startup, tagNpin, has released a new product for e-commerce portals. Besides the website, the new ‘Loyalty’ solution can be integrated on the portals Facebook page as well, within 10 minutes using a plug and play code.
by Riddhi
7th Apr 2012
· 2 min read
Stories
Gozoop: An Innovative Digital Agency That Is Bringing SocialLoyalty and Social Commerce to the Forefront in India
by Riddhi
6th Apr 2012
· 4 min read
Mobile
Can Mobile Video Commercials Be the Key to the Success of MobileAdvertising in India?
by Riddhi
6th Apr 2012
· 2 min read
