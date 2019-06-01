Rightcabs is an well structured outstation online car rental website and it’s user friendly where user and customer can easily find their requirements and desire packages with best affordable rates, even can easily reserve a taxi online, quickly and smoothly. Main office is located in Pune City and does operate all over Maharashtra as well as out of Maharashtra in India. Branch office is located in Mumbai. In car rental sector, the journey of Rightcabs is began in the year of 2007 as a car vendor within Pune city and have served almost for 9 years to IT companies as well as for many industries for their local uses and local employees transfers requirement even some time for outstations requirements. Still this service is going on successfully in corporate sector.