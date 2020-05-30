Brands
Rikki Aggarwal

As Co-founder, Chief Business & Operating Officer, Rikki is responsible for acquisition of new business, overseeing & scaling business operations, and upholding & furthering the mission of Blink Digital. Rikki has led the charge on many global brands including KFC, ICICI Bank, Star Sports, ITC and Viber, delivering marketing effectiveness and maximising return on digital media investments. In 2015, Rikki was nominated for the Power Leaders of India Award by WCRC to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplished generation of innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs who have boldly envisioned, realised and substantiated their aspirations to create the future, and transform the world.