Rimli Bhattacharya is a First class gold medalist in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, an MBA in supply chain management. Her essay on mental illness in the anthology “Book of Light” a nonfiction genre was published with Speaking Tiger Publications which created a furor in the literature world. She writes for Several magazines, Times of India, Engineering Journals, Blogs and is also a trained Indian Classical Dancer, genre Kathak, and Odissi. She is based out of Mumbai, India. Rimli has been awarded a Star Blogger by team Bonobology for her essay “Running a solo Marathon” Rimli can be contacted in twitter @rimli76 and facebook https://www.facebook.com/Rimli1976