Rishi Batra is the Co-Founder and COO of Twid (That’s What I Do) - world’s first rewards-based payment network helping consumers access all of their rewards from banks, brands, travel, dining on one platform and make payments for their daily spends. Rishi has 20 years of experience in scaling businesses and investments. Previously he had co-founded and was COO & CFO of Fashalot, a mobile marketing platform that connects offline fashion stores with shoppers & drives footfalls through interconnected loyalty. In the past, he has held leadership positions in the investment division of The Times group and Copal Partners. He is deeply passionate about Consumer Internet, FinTech, Rewards, Media businesses, and how it can create an impact in the country. Rishi is an MBA in finance and Silver medalist from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad and a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the Pune University. He also has deep knowledge and certification on Effective Negotiations, Venture Capital and Value creation through M&A from Indian School of Business.