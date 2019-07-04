Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India is an established thought leader in the ‘IoT and Digital Space.’ He is credited to have continually delivered sustainable revenue growth in the Internet of Things (IoT), Smart City initiatives and other digital transformation programs. Dr. Rishi has co-authored the book titled, Enterprise IoT. The IoT Project Management methodology proposed in the book has been accepted by IIC (Industrial Internet Consortium). He has been conferred the ‘Digitalist Thought-Leader’ Award in the Internet of Things category at the Digital Transformation Forum 2015 by SAP India. Dr. Rishi is also the Chairperson of The Institution of Engineering and Technology - IoT panel for India.