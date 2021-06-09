Rishi Chandiok is the Regional Director of South Asia at QNET, a leading Asian direct selling company. In his current role, Rishi manages and maintains the legal and operational functions of South and Southeast Asia. Rishi has over 12 years of experience as an astute professional in implementing business strategies across different geographical regions. With a diverse industry background, matched with working in both large and developing markets in Asia, Rishi’s expertise lies in private equity, IP, compliance and procurement work. His diverse career has seen him manage compliance obligations for cloud communication software in Malaysia, design investment methodology for Tanzanian cashew production, and develop multi-jurisdictional operations for timber trading in Europe and MENA. Rishi has worked with GSSG Holdings and Motorola Solutions successfully managing legal and commercial counselling for both before joining QNET. He has also been active in speaking engagements and participated in the Global Litigation Conference and Exhibition, Singapore Legal Summit and Global Outsourcing Association of Lawyers Webinar to name a few.