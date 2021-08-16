Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Ritam Gupta

Ritam Gupta

Ritam Gupta, the CEO and Co-Founder of DeFi 11 has been an ardent technology enthusiast who has been actively indulged in digital innovation from 2013 onwards. In a brief stint of his career that has stretched over 7 years, he has been actively engaged in enterprise level development, management, delivery and innovations. His dedication towards technology and its variegated fabrics have helped him get associated with some of the key names in the tech domain like Deloitte EMEA Blockchain LAB, CareerBuilder Group and Bharti Airtel. Recently, Ritam went on an exploration and unearthed his problem solving and innovative character by conceptualizing, implementing and developing the DeFi 11 gaming platform that has been committed to make gaming transparent, fraud proof and technologically well equipped. Ritam has used blockchain technology to help upgrade UX and UI for a comprehensive gaming experience that everyone desires.