Ritesh Mehta works as a senior Technical Account Manager in a software development company named TatvaSoft Australia based in Melbourne. He specializes in Agile Scrum methodology, Marketing Ops (MRM) application development, SAAS & SOA application development, Offshore & Vendor team management. Also, he is knowledgeable and well-experienced in conducting business analysis, product development, team management and client relationship management. Ritesh has a strong ability to lead an entire software development team and manage any project from scratch to final completion within the scheduled time and budget. And of course, his good rapport with clients makes him a trusted technical advisor and IT solution partner.