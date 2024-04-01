Ritesh is a veteran in his field, possessing 18 years of experience in the realms of enterprise sales and marketing, SaaS platforms, strategic management, business development, operations, product development, and team management. Being a serial entrepreneur, Promilo marks his third startup venture, with which he endeavours to transform the intricacies of the marketing and advertising periphery. Promilo is geared to become India’s pioneering SaaS cloud-based B2B and B2C sales appointment generation company. Prior to his entrepreneurial stint, he served at both startup and Fortune 500 companies, namely Naukri.com, Shiksha.com, Quikr.com, NAKS, Get-hyphen-USA, K2 Learning, and many more. In his professional journey, he has successfully managed a team of up to 120 people, which gave him the requisite skills such as strategic planning, team management, communication mastery, and others to start his entrepreneurial venture. In the coming years, he envisions making Promilo a trailblazer in the industry, setting new standards for innovation and excellence. Committed to expanding its reach globally, he aims to solidify the company's position as a leader in the market, with a strong emphasis on sustainable growth and positive impact. Additionally, he is an IIM-Kozhikode alumni and possesses a Master in Digital Marketing (V-skill and SAP Business One Consultant.