Having been in the communications and media industry for over 20+ years across digital & activation, during which he spearheaded business for noteworthy national and multinational brands. In the current avatar, as the co-founder and MD of ARM Worldwide, Ritesh has worked with a diverse list of clients across technology, education, e- commerce, and the BFSI sector. His ideology is crafted on a strong belief that, with the convergence of various media, digital is headed towards an experience where conventional and digital resources will be used hand in glove to give the best outputs. In his previous role, as the National Director at MEC Interaction, he had actively lead many campaigns that were momentous in setting new benchmarks within the organization, and globally. He had also held several key positions at Starcom MediaVest Group where he was a part of the global leadership program, Global Impact Circle – a group of 25 people working to design & deploy tactics in about 80 countries with global organization goals at core.