Robin Chhabra is the founder and CEO of Dextrus, A co-working space in Mumbai. After schooling at Winchester College in the UK, Robin Chhabra earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Architecture, as well as a Master of Architecture from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Recognising the need to provide path-breaking thinkers with a work space that offers all the finesse of a top-notch office with none of the fuss involved in maintaining it, Robin Chhabra founded Dextrus in 2018.Spread across 15,000 square feet, Dextrus aims to delight from a visual standpoint. The aesthetics are warm, clean and simple, yet the space is alive with a tangible sense of surprise and freshness.