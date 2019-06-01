Rohan Bhargava is the Co-founder of CashKaro.com. A qualified CFA and alumnus of London School of Economics, Rohan spearheads strategic product development and innovation while leading departments like SEM, SEO & Partnerships. He works closely with the Chief Technology Officer to strategize and execute CashKaro’s technology development. Rohan started his career with International Hedge funds like Aladdin Capital and Washington Square Capital before venturing into entrepreneurship with his wife Swati Bhargava. His first entrepreneurial venture is PouringPounds.com, a UK based Cashback and Voucher website. Today it works with 2,500 popular brands like Tesco, Debenhams, M&S, Expedia and Argos.in and has become one of the leading Cashback sites in the UK. In 2013, they launched CashKaro.com in India while succeeding to make it one of the largest Cashback & Coupons websites in the country. The biggest milestone so far has been, the honorable Mr. Ratan Tata and Venture Capital firm, Kalaari Capital investing in CashKaro.com.