Rohan Chandrashekhar is the Founder of BUZZVALVE - a boutique content production firm serving ambitious brands and startups. He brings over 6 years of failure & success working within the virtual economy as an independent business owner. Besides contributing to The Wall Street Journal, Rohan’s opinions on new-age entrepreneurship, SaaS products, business automation, and thought leadership marketing are frequently quoted in major national and international media publications. He tweets at @rohancs.