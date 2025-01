Rohan is the Co-founder, CEO, and Board Member of Wolken Software. His last role was as the Head of Sales for Europe for L&T Infotech for 7 years, having grown the sales from zero to over $120 million. Some of his notable past positions include working as the Head of European Sales for Infosys and I-flex. He has spent over 20 years in Europe and the Americas in IT leadership roles.