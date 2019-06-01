Rohan Kumar is the co-founder and CEO of Toffee Insurance –Bite-Sized Insurance for Everyday Moments. He launched Toffee Insurance in 2017 to de-jargonize and digitize the insurance buying experience for millennials, making it accessible, relevant and rewarding. Rohan has spent 17 years in various leadership positions, spanning a range of growth-stage and fortune 500 companies across AU/NZ. Prior to launching ‘Toffee Insurance’, he has spearheaded/founded multiple startups like Ballr, Start small & PlayUp and has been consulting clients via DesignforUse - a product innovation firm with clients worldwide. A global citizen, he holds a Master's degree in Marketing and a BBA in International Business. Outside of work, he loves to motorcycle and spend time with his two daughters.