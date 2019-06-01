EDITIONS
Rohit Dadwal
Rohit Dadwal is the Managing Director of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) Asia Pacific Limited. Rohit oversees the MMA’s activities in Asia Pacific, managing the operations out of its regional headquarters in Singapore. Rohit has extensive expertise in the economics of mobile, direct and digital marketing, consumer privacy and the government regulation of markets. A highly visible industry advocate with over 17 years of experience in the internet, digital and mobile spheres. An enthusiastic evangelist of mobile marketing, Rohit sits on the board of the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) and is an Advisor for the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) and IDBYTE. Rohit also sits on numerous corporate advisory boards of MMA’s member companies.
Making Magic with Mobile Phones

It might sound like something out of Harry Potter, or a scene from a science fiction film: soon, mobile device users will be able to pay for goods simply by waving their devices at or near a table-mounted reader. This future may be closer than you think, and in fact, may only be a moment away. Called near-field communication (NFC, for short) this particular bit of technological magic allows for short-range (under 10 cm, hence “near-field”) wireless communication between devices, usually between a reader (tied to a cash register or payment system) and a mobile phone or other devices equipped with NFC chips. The information transferred during this communication can be used for simple transactions, a small amount of data exchange, and wireless communication.
2nd Nov 2011 · 4 min read
Monetizing the App Store

Applications are the next big thing in the worldofmobile. Small, agile programs that add to the functionality of mobile phone and other mobile devices like tablets, these applications, or apps for short, are letting individuals do more, and more easily than ever before. Much of the increased functionality of mobile devices
22nd Sep 2011 · 4 min read