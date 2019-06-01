Rohit Dadwal is the Managing Director of the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) Asia Pacific Limited. Rohit oversees the MMA’s activities in Asia Pacific, managing the operations out of its regional headquarters in Singapore. Rohit has extensive expertise in the economics of mobile, direct and digital marketing, consumer privacy and the government regulation of markets. A highly visible industry advocate with over 17 years of experience in the internet, digital and mobile spheres. An enthusiastic evangelist of mobile marketing, Rohit sits on the board of the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) and is an Advisor for the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines (IMMAP) and IDBYTE. Rohit also sits on numerous corporate advisory boards of MMA’s member companies.