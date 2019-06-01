After his MBA degree from Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Delhi, Mr Rohit Maingi chose finance as his career option. He spent 18 years of his career in Core Banking, Retail Loans and Investment Banking. That helped him to understand his clients closely observe people’s mentality. All his achievements and accolades in banking Career pushed Rohit to finally work on his dream and to do something on his own. Being a foodie himself, in his corporate career, he had always been in a look around for good restaurants around his office, be it for business meeting or a getaway in between working hours. This motivated him to work towards his restaurant project ‘Bottles And Barrels’.