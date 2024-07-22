Rohit Arora is one of America's top experts in small business lending and a FinTech pioneer. He is an economist and among the Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2022 by Financial Technology Report. Also, he was named 2011 Top Entrepreneur by Crain’s NY Business, which has listed Biz2Credit among NYC’s Fast 50 multiple times. He has advised the President's Council of Economic Advisors on small business finance and meets regularly with leaders of the Small Business Administration, the Federal Reserve, and the Treasury. Rohit is an often quoted expert on small business lending for major news media, including: New York Times, The Wall St. Journal, Bloomberg, Entrepreneur, American Banker, CNNMoney, MSNBC, Inc., and Washington Post. A frequently sought guest speaker; he was a panelist at the 2012 New York Times Small Business Summit, National Association of Federal Credit Unions (NAFCU)'s Small Business Lending Conference;"​ the American Asian/Asian Research Institute's panel on small business growth; and the Harlem Business Alliance's 9th Annual Harlem Business Economic Summit. Rohit oversees the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index, a widely reported monthly snapshot of small business loan approvals. Its findings are reviewed by Federal Reserve and SBA officials, as well as the President's Council of Economic Advisors. He has written columns on SMB finance for FOX Small Business Center, Small Biz Trends, Franchise Handbook, New Jersey Newsroom, New York Enterprise Report, and others.