Rohit was appointed as the Chief Innovation Officer for Angel Broking nearly two years back with the vision to assist in the company’s digitalisation strategies and its execution. In his capacity as the CIO, Rohit and his team preside over newer innovation and development along with regular IT functions like data infrastructure back-ups, utilising DCDR etc. Rohit has close to two decades of experience in the technology and IT space, and he is known for his keen knowledge of the sector and proficiency in applying context to the latest technological trends and translating them into services for the consumers. He strongly advocates optimum utilization of data analytics to drive business and ensure consumer engagement for any brand. He is fond of fitness and has won multiple marathons along with his team.