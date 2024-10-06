Rohit Garg, co-founded SmartCoin Financials in 2015 with the intention to create the first Bharat-centric best-in-class platform that can effectively enable credit and eventually full financial product services for a vastly underserved middle and the lower-income segment that consists of over 300 million micro-entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, aspiring professionals, and blue/grey-collar workers in a 100% digital and automated manner. Rohit completed his B. Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Kanpur and his MBA from IIM-A. Before turning into an entrepreneur, Rohit has worked with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and Morgan Stanley and has also served as the Vice-President at Nomura, a Japanese financial services group.