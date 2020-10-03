Rohit is currently the CEO for the entire India & South Asia business across Hotels, Homes, LIFE & Workspaces at OYO. Rohit is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience. He joined OYO in December 2018 as CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, and in the span of a year, led the formation and growth of OYO LIFE and OYO Workspaces in India. Rohit has worked in various leadership positions across sales and finance in several companies such as Max India Limited and Mckinsey & Company. Prior to joining OYO, Rohit was the Executive Board Member at Max Healthcare for close to 5 years. Rohit also served as the head of strategy for the Religare group and was involved in shaping the company’s presence across sectors. In the past, Rohit has also worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company for close to a decade. In his personal life, he is fond of all things design, is a keen portrait photographer and a fitness enthusiast. In 2017, he bicycled from Manali to Leh, one of the toughest cycling routes anywhere in the world. Outside of work, Rohit plays the role of a caddie for his children (7-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son) and supports their passion for golf.