As one of the co-founders of Art-E Mediatech, Rohit Sakunia’s journey began in 2018, as 4 friends came together to establish a new-age digital marketing firm. The ambition was to develop digital and technology led brand solutions using consultative approach for rapidly evolving needs of brands. As CEO of Art-E, Rohit is responsible for the communication and business development, spearheading long term strategies, stakeholder management and everyday operations. Within a span of 2 years, his leadership has ensured scaling-up 4 member founding team to the current 100 artists at Art-E, while expanding within the country and internationally. Armed with an MBA from the reputed Bharathidasan University, a postgraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism from International School of Media and Entertainment Studies and a B.Com (Honors) in Accountancy, Rohit Sakunia’s academic experience brings his diverse knowledge to the forefront, helping him lead Art-E across verticals. Prior to founding Art-E, Rohit has accumulated a decade of professional experience in several leadership positions in the media, tech and e-commerce industries. He has worked in premier organizations like Google, ESPNSTAR, Naukri.com, ShopClues, Samsung, India News etc. In 2018, ARTE’s tech wing InViz AI also took birth with the same founding team with Rohit being a member of it. InViz AI is a technology and strategy development consulting company which relies on artificial intelligence applications to solve business challenges for clients. Their services include mobile, web and voice applications, cloud and automation, machine learning, AI etc. Rohit is an impact driven individual with a zeal for technology, marketing, networking and a hunger to scale-up through a ‘customer first approach’. He has plans to take Art-E to new heights by focusing on hiring talented and energetic professionals and expanding the company’s international portfolio. Beyond his exciting work life, Rohit enjoys spending time with his young son and reading fiction, classics, autobiographies and self-help books.