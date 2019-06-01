I am the Founder & CEO of iPredictt Data Labs, an advanced data analytics company that provides predictive modelling solutions using big data tools. Most recently, I headed Telecom Commerce Mobile Advertising business globally at Vserv. I have over 18 years of work experience in technology consumer marketing and a thorough understanding of consumer behavior and consumption patterns on mobile, mobile commerce, and mobile advertising. I am a Marketing-Technologist with expertise in Media advertising, Telecom Products, Mobile Content, Mobile Advertising and Data Science that includes big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, unstructured text mining, image and sensory data. I am a Business Manager with keen interest in applied technology.