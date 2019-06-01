Mr. Romesh Pandita - Chairman and Managing Director of Alcobrew Distilleries India Private Limited is a first- generation entrepreneur. Started as a management trainee, to heading the entire business operations within the corporate world over a span of 25 years was long enough to call Alcobrew space as his first love. People know Mr Pandita as a man who carries his Heart on his sleeve. He values people more than anything else. Money was never his aim; hence his approach to business is to create far bigger value for others. He actively supports Deepshika, a school for underprivileged and is always ready to give back to the society and that’s what drives him every single day. Till date, one would see him finishing every single marathon with grace, to leading every outdoor activity ahead of his team and investing/inspiring young team members in living a similar life. Personal Interests – Long distance running, Playing Piano, Music and Keeping Fit.