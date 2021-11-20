Ronak Chiripal, CEO of Nandan Terry coming from family owned business conglomerate The Chiripal Group, is one of the youngest achievers in Indian business fraternity. Inspired by his family experience in Textile industry, gaining knowledge and experience from his family of running successful textile units, he decided to chart his own path and risked into new vertical of Terry Towels. In a very short span of time Nandan Terry has become a key player in Terry towel industry, it’s products having found space on shelves of reputed retailers across the world. The proximity of factory to major ports of western India, control over supply chains and Ronak’s eye for detail hired some of the best towel professionals from across India, allowing Nandan Terry to make it’s mark in quick time. Flexibility to address customer issues, textile industry experience and customer centric approach have propelled Nandan Terry to be counted amongst the leading Terry companies of India.