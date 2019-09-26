Roopa Kudva leads Omidyar Network India and is responsible for overall strategy, investments, operations and portfolio development. Previously, Roopa spent 23 years with CRISIL, and was its managing director and chief executive officer from 2007. Roopa also worked for Standard & Poor’s, Paris, as director, financial institutions ratings. Furthermore, she has served as a member of several policy-level committees relating to the Indian financial system, and is currently an independent director on the board of Infosys, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Nestle India. She is also a member of the board of governors of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.