Ross McKerchar joined Sophos in 2007. Responsible for protecting Sophos, Ross is passionate about combining top-talent, innovative cutting-edge products, and tools & techniques to build a world-class cybersecurity program. Ross has led the internal cybersecurity at Sophos for several years and has a BSc in Computer Science from Edinburgh University. Living and breathing security, Ross combines hands-on experience as an experienced practitioner with a top-down view.